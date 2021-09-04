American Century Companies Inc. Sells 44,702 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 344,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,702 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $42,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,124,000 after acquiring an additional 368,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,858,000 after acquiring an additional 189,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 33.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,793,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,417,000 after acquiring an additional 702,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

PTON opened at $98.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $327,931.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares in the company, valued at $19,234,826.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 773,294 shares of company stock worth $90,567,855 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

