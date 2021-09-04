American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Stock Position Lowered by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.22% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

TAXF stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.