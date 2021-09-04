American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 155,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,403,619 shares.The stock last traded at $27.87 and had previously closed at $30.05.

The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

AEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $540,085.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,070,000. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after buying an additional 2,766,531 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $68,954,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $71,878,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,562 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.44.

About American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.