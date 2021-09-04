American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Lifted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $408,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.1% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

