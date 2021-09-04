American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AMH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.51. 2,269,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,213. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.54.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $961,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,080. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 636,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

