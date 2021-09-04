American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

APEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,538. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $505.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 1,297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.