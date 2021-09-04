American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $99.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American States Water has a strong utility customer base, which is expanding steadily and increasing demand for its services. The company's subsidiary ASUS has long-term contracts with military bases, which assure a consistent flow of revenues. Also, it is investing regularly in the electricity and water infrastructure upgrade. The utility has sufficient liquidity to meet near-term obligations. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the company depends on California for generating a significant chunk of earnings and this excessive reliance might affect its financial performance. Also, the utility operates in a highly-regulated environment. Failure to comply with the rules might induce huge penalties. Moreover, its aging pipelines heighten the possibility of breakage and cause contamination.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $93.33 on Friday. American States Water has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $94.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $53,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,877. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,900,000 after purchasing an additional 210,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

