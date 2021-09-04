American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HSBC currently has $190.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $181.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $185.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.69 and its 200-day moving average is $158.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $187.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 55I LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

