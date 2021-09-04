American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Hits New 12-Month High at $185.60

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $185.60 and last traded at $185.60, with a volume of 569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $184.43.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

Get American Water Works alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.