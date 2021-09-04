Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,639 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 103.1% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $266.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.83. The company has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $217.40 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

