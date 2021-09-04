Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,879 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,102 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 761.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $38,080.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $5,822,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $428,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,847 shares of company stock worth $10,600,255. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 2.11. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.15.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.48.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.