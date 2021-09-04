Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,758,000 after buying an additional 466,188 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,717,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,099,483,000 after buying an additional 19,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,571,000 after buying an additional 179,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $189.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.53.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Redstone cut shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

