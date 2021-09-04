Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $8.21 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 262,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,219,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

JNJ opened at $175.04 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $460.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.05 and a 200-day moving average of $166.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

