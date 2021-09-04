Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,685,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $207.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.66. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.