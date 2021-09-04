Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 719 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,901,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,318,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,237,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 60.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,053,000 after buying an additional 135,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 6.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,197,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LANC. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $175.29 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $162.53 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.98.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 57.03%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

