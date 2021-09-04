Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $226.37 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.47 and its 200-day moving average is $240.54. The company has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

