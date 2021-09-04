Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 21 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

CABO opened at $2,085.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,967.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1,871.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.72%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total transaction of $738,668.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,521 shares of company stock valued at $13,276,032. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.