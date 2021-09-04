Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 3,504 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,519 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after acquiring an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after acquiring an additional 645,468 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after acquiring an additional 562,834 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 156.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $314,147,000 after acquiring an additional 544,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $462.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $429.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $463.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.35.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.