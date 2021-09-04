Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 4,637 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 58.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,997,000 after purchasing an additional 872,538 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth $13,195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 375,994 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth $6,503,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In other news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,206 shares of company stock worth $834,437 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

