Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $117.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.82 and its 200 day moving average is $111.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

