AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.02. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.90 and a 1 year high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

