Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) SVP Sells $4,594,800.00 in Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

APH opened at $77.04 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $77.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,396,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,931,000 after purchasing an additional 87,251 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

