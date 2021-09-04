Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTXAF opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36. Ampol has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ampol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

