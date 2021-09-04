Analysts Anticipate CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.59. CommScope reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CommScope by 86.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in CommScope in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in CommScope in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CommScope by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

CommScope stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.67. 1,232,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,195. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

