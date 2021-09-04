Analysts Anticipate Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.33 Million

Analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce sales of $8.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.50 million and the highest is $11.08 million. Epizyme reported sales of $3.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $51.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.71 million to $64.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $76.98 million, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $98.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 788.60% and a negative return on equity of 216.16%. The business’s revenue was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPZM. SVB Leerink raised Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Epizyme by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,287,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after buying an additional 481,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,901,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,659,000 after buying an additional 71,331 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 1.7% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,856,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,720,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPZM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. 898,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,071. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $567.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.25.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

