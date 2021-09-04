Analysts Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Huntsman posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 178.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

HUN stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.69. 1,906,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after buying an additional 3,020,373 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after buying an additional 2,601,248 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,439,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

