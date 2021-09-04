Analysts Anticipate Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Skillz stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $4,543,716.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,259,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 823,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,214,566. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 4.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 481,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Skillz by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after buying an additional 227,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Skillz by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after buying an additional 248,052 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Skillz by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skillz by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 51,621 shares during the period. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

