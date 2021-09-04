Analysts Anticipate Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.99 Million

Brokerages expect that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will report $99.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vicor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.00 million and the highest is $100.97 million. Vicor reported sales of $78.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year sales of $391.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $388.10 million to $394.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $485.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

In related news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $144,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,029. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $93,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,431 shares of company stock worth $23,606,798 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 100,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,659,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Vicor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 35.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $128.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 111.31 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $129.00.

Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

