Analysts Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.30 Million

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce sales of $20.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.80 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $18.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $80.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.20 million to $81.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $80.77 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $81.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of CVCY stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.36. 20,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,498. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $255.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $4,855,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $4,357,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $2,326,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 745.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 88,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Further Reading: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.