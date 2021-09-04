Analysts Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce sales of $20.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.80 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $18.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $80.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.20 million to $81.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $80.77 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $81.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of CVCY stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.36. 20,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,498. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $255.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $4,855,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $4,357,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $2,326,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 745.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 88,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

