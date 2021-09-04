Analysts Expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.87 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will post sales of $12.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $370,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $25.37 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $57.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $82.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNCE. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

Shares of JNCE opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $336.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

