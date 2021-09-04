Analysts Expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.87 Million

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will post sales of $12.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $370,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $25.37 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $57.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $82.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNCE. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

Shares of JNCE opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $336.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.