Analysts Expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to Post $0.46 EPS

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.51. Ready Capital reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%.

RC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 79.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.30. 313,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,084. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.