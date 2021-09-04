Analysts Expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.06). Veru reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VERU shares. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.46.

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Veru by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Veru during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veru by 92.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Veru by 26.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,281. Veru has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $789.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -988.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.