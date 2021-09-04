Analysts Expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to Post $1.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will report earnings per share of $1.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. Zimmer Biomet also reported earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $8.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.48.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $129.15 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,613,000 after buying an additional 1,765,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after purchasing an additional 987,591 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

