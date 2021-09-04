Analysts Set Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Target Price at $49.17

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

AX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,683,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,207,000 after buying an additional 277,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,809,000 after buying an additional 152,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,039,000 after buying an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after buying an additional 299,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AX traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $47.16. The company had a trading volume of 142,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $54.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average of $47.34. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.