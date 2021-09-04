Analysts Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target at $64.50

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. cut their price target on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ BMBL traded up $2.21 on Monday, reaching $59.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Bumble has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.49.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Bumble will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bumble by 777.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bumble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 218,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

