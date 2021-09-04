Analysts Set Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) PT at $17.50

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after buying an additional 2,109,352 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,483,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 871,595 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,367,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after buying an additional 98,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 729,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 26,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

