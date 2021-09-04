Analysts Set Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Target Price at $40.80

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several analysts have commented on CUBI shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,580,000 after acquiring an additional 51,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 242,377 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,152,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.42.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

