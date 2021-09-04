Analysts Set Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Target Price at $7.11

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.11.

HL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $100,127.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,984.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,648,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after buying an additional 201,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 1,219,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 87,235 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,178,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,057,108. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.43, a P/E/G ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 2.20. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.