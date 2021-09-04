Analysts Set Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Target Price at $7.11

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.11.
HL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.
In related news, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $100,127.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,984.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE HL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,178,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,057,108. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.43, a P/E/G ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 2.20. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.44.
Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.
Hecla Mining Company Profile
Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.
Further Reading: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.