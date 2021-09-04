Analysts Set Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) PT at C$49.17

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of LIF stock traded up C$1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$43.03. The company had a trading volume of 329,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,846. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$46.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.14. The firm has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$23.47 and a 1-year high of C$50.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 93.37%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

