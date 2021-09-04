Analysts Set SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Price Target at $7.25

Shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLMD shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TLMD opened at $3.17 on Friday. SOC Telemed has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $317.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.08.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 88.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SOC Telemed will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLMD. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

