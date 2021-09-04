Analysts Set Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) PT at $43.74

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.74.

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth $57,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

