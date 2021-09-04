Analysts Set The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Price Target at $257.59

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,494,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,987,000 after acquiring an additional 69,298 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 8.8% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 25.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter worth $2,678,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 7.5% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,400,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,446,517. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.86 and its 200-day moving average is $235.57. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

