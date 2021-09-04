Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CAO Gagan Dhingra Sells 2,000 Shares

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gagan Dhingra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03.

PLAN traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,214. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLAN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,997 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 45,642 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 32,489 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,591,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

