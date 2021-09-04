Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Raised to $65.00 at Loop Capital

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upped their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. dropped their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

NYSE PLAN opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.73. Anaplan has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,175 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,947 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Anaplan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

