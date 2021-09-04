Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLAN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.17.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average of $57.73.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at $70,268,359.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,175 shares of company stock worth $15,007,947 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 23.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 725.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after acquiring an additional 351,016 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 61.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,808,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,390,000 after acquiring an additional 691,078 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 6.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after acquiring an additional 52,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 40.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 68,562 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.