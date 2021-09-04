Anchor Protocol (ANC) Achieves Market Cap of $364.43 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $364.43 million and $7.83 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.34 or 0.00006685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015072 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00011227 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000196 BTC.

DAOventures (DVD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,129,646 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

