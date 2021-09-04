Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Insider Nigel Garrard Purchases 1,000 Shares

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) insider Nigel Garrard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$36.38 ($25.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,375.00 ($25,982.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Ansell alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.6089 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 29th. This is a boost from Ansell’s previous Final dividend of $0.39. Ansell’s payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.