ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.850-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.220-$1.390 EPS.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $368.38. 292,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,325. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.54. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $349.75.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,901 shares of company stock valued at $23,612,619. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.