ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.850-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.220-$1.390 EPS.
Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $368.38. 292,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,325. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.54. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,901 shares of company stock valued at $23,612,619. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.
