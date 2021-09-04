apM Coin Achieves Market Cap of $11.16 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One apM Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $11.16 million and $88,177.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00061222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00125103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.00182260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.00806720 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

apM Coin is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

