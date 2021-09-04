Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Shares of ARI stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

